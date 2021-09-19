 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

46th Ward alderman attacked in Uptown: police

Ald. James Cappleman was struck with a blunt object during a disturbance about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet.

By Sun-Times Wire
Ald. James Cappleman (46th) discusses the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, which is part of the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project, during a news conference near the Bryn Mawr Station in Edgewater on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Ald. James Cappleman (46th), shown at a June news conference announcing a CTA upgrade project, suffered minor injuries when he ws struck with a blunt object in Uptown Saturday night. The alderman refused medical attention, according to Chicago police.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was attacked during a disturbance Saturday night in Uptown, Chicago police said.

Cappleman was struck with a blunt object about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet.

The alderman sustained minor injuries in the attack, which occurred in his ward, and about three blocks north of his ward office. He refused medical attention, police said.

A person was placed into custody. Charges are pending.

Chicago police did not immediately provide additional details regarding the attack.

Cappleman’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

3 injured in traffic crash in West Garfield Park: fire officials

Three people were injured in a crash Sunday morning in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard, fire officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Chicago outdoors: Dragonfly, urban monarch haven and salmon as a canary

A neat dragonfly photo, a photo and note about a North Side monarch haven and a comment on California salmon as a canary are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors.

By Dale Bowman

6 killed, 3-year-old among 33 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

Five men were killed over the span of about four hours Saturday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: After divorce, man dates his ex’s best friend

Reader taken aback as divorced woman hooks up with the former husband of her BFF.

By Abigail Van Buren

Tow truck driver attempting to provide service fatally shot in Englewood: police

The 27-year-old was attempting to provide service about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man shot and critically wounded driving in Jefferson Park

The 24-year-old was driving about 2:55 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Wilson Avenue when he was shot at, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire