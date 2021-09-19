46th Ward alderman attacked in Uptown: police

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was attacked during a disturbance Saturday night in Uptown, Chicago police said.

Cappleman was struck with a blunt object about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue, Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet.

The alderman sustained minor injuries in the attack, which occurred in his ward, and about three blocks north of his ward office. He refused medical attention, police said.

A person was placed into custody. Charges are pending.

Chicago police did not immediately provide additional details regarding the attack.

Cappleman’s office did not respond to requests for comment.