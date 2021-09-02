 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 shot in West Garfield Park

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert Wednesday night found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds outside in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were shot September 1, 2021 in West Garfield Park.
Adobe Stock Photo

Three people were wounded in a shooting late Wednesday in West Garfield Park.

About 11:15 p.m., officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds outside in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police.

A 42-year-old man was shot several times in the leg and abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A woman, 51, was struck in the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Another man, 59, was shot in the foot and leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condtion.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

