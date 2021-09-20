 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man fatally shot, 3 injured in crash caused by shooting in Chatham: police

An unidentified man, believed by police to be in his 30s, was driving southbound about 11:35 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he was shot in the head by someone in a red van, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Multiple people were shot June 12, 2021, in Chatham on the South Side.
An unidentified man, believed by police to be in his 30s, was driving southbound about 11:35 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he was shot in the head by someone in a red van, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a steel beam, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt confirmed he was an adult.

Three women, who were also in the vehicle, were injured in the crash, police and fire officials said.

A 28-year-old woman suffered a broken hip and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, police said.

An unidentified female suffered body trauma, and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where she was also in critical condition, police said.

Another woman, 29, suffered head trauma and a broken hand and was taken to St. Bernard hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

