Man killed during home invasion in South Shore; 4 in custody

About 5:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
A man was killed Sept. 21, 2021, during a home invasion in South Shore.
Sun-Times file

A 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a home invasion which sparked an hours-long confrontation with police in South Shore on the South Side .

About 5:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area, Chicago police said.

He was shot as three masked people, one armed with a gun, broke into his home, police said.

The man was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A canine unit was called to the residence to help search for the three individuals on the property, who tried to flee on foot as responding officers arrived, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and four people were taken into custody by 11:20 a.m., police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

