 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man dies weeks after South Shore shooting

Abisay Hernandez, 22, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 15-year-old wounded in a shooting Sept. 9, 2021, in Fernwood. Sun-Times file

An Arlington Heights man who was wounded in a shooting earlier this month in South Shore has died.

Abisay Hernandez, 22, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy released Tuesday found he died of a gunshot wound to his head and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

On Sept. 5, Hernandez was walking about 3:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking him behind the ear, Chicago police said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Boy, 15, killed in shooting blocks from Simeon High School in Chatham

The teen was shot by someone in a black car in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, police say.

By Sun-Times Wire

1st-and-10: Matt Nagy focused on Justin Fields — and winning

While Fields playing, learning and developing sounds prudent if Andy Dalton can’t go Sunday, don’t be surprised if Nagy ultimately plays the quarterback who gives the Bears the best chance to win.

By Mark Potash

White Sox clincher will have to wait

The Sox get 12 hits but drop their second straight game to the Tigers.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Person dies in Archer Heights shooting

On Sept. 17, a male was found on the street in the 5000 block of South Pulaski Road with gunshot wounds to his back and chest, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Afternoon Edition: Sept. 21, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Archery, duck calls, shotguns, fishing, turkey mounts: Loving incongruity of Chicago Family Outdoor Day

Chicago Family Outdoor Day brought the incongruity of archery, duck calls, shotguns, fishing and turkey mounts to Chicago’s Southeast Side on Saturday at William W. Powers State Recreation Area.

By Dale Bowman