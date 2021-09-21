Man dies weeks after South Shore shooting

An Arlington Heights man who was wounded in a shooting earlier this month in South Shore has died.

Abisay Hernandez, 22, was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy released Tuesday found he died of a gunshot wound to his head and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

On Sept. 5, Hernandez was walking about 3:40 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, striking him behind the ear, Chicago police said.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time.

No arrests have been reported.