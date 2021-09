A person was killed in a shooting last week in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

About 1:25 a.m. Sept. 17, a male was found on the street in the 5000 block of South Pulaski Road with gunshot wounds to his back and chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and pronounced dead at 5:46 a.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The male has not been identified.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.