2 wounded in Roseland shooting

Two men, 41 and 55, were sitting on a porch about 9:05 p.m. in the 116 block of West 112th Place when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Nineteen people were shot, one fatally, August 11, 2021.
Two people were shot and wounded in Roseland on the Far South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The older man was struck in the pelvis and right arm, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

The younger man was also taken to Roseland with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police said. He was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

