2 wounded in Roseland shooting

Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday evening in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Two men, 41 and 55, were sitting on a porch about 9:05 p.m. in the 116 block of West 112th Place when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the pelvis and right arm, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

The younger man was also taken to Roseland with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police said. He was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.