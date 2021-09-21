Chicago Police officers shot at in Rogers Park; 1 in custody

Chicago Police officers were shot at Tuesday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Just before 9:30 p.m., 24th District officers were in the 1500 block of Jonquil Terrace when a male fired in their direction, police said.

Police didn’t return fire, and no one was injured, authorities said.

The male was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

On Sept. 12, CPD officers were shot at while responding to a call of shots fired in Little Village on the West Side.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 25th Street when they observed a male drinking on the public walkway, police said.

When officers tried to approach him, he drew a handgun and opened fire, police said.

The male attempted to flee but was apprehended and placed into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured and police didn’t return fire, police said.