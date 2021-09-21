 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago Police officers shot at in Rogers Park; 1 in custody

Just before 9:30 p.m., 24th District officers were in the 1500 block of Jonquil Terrace when a male fired in their direction, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Police officers were shot at Tuesday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side.
Sun-Times file

Chicago Police officers were shot at Tuesday evening in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Just before 9:30 p.m., 24th District officers were in the 1500 block of Jonquil Terrace when a male fired in their direction, police said.

Police didn’t return fire, and no one was injured, authorities said.

The male was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

On Sept. 12, CPD officers were shot at while responding to a call of shots fired in Little Village on the West Side.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 25th Street when they observed a male drinking on the public walkway, police said.

When officers tried to approach him, he drew a handgun and opened fire, police said.

The male attempted to flee but was apprehended and placed into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured and police didn’t return fire, police said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

2 wounded in Roseland shooting

Two men, 41 and 55, were sitting on a porch about 9:05 p.m. in the 116 block of West 112th Place when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Manager David Ross celebrates Jon Lester after former Cub wins 200th game

Lester won 77 of his 200 career victories from 2015-20 as a member of the Cubs.

By Russell Dorsey

Boy, 15, shot to death blocks from Simeon High School. ‘There’s been only four weeks in school and another student is gone.’

The teen was shot by someone in a black car in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, police say.

By Sophie Sherry, David Struett, and 1 more

Rahm Emanuel’s Japan ambassador financial disclosure report: made $13 million since leaving City Hall

Former Mayor Emanuel’s nomination to be ambassador to Japan has no significant opposition.

By Lynn Sweet

Willie Garson, starred as Stanford Blatch on ‘Sex and the City,’ dies at 57

News of his passing was confirmed by his family via social media, including his young son Nathen, who posted a loving tribute to his late father on Instagram.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Finding quality depth key for Cubs as team builds toward the future

The Cubs have gotten a lot out of their depth this season with big performances by Frank Schwindel, Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom.

By Russell Dorsey