Murder charge filed in South Shore home invasion, SWAT response

A man has been charged with a fatal home invasion in South Shore, but three others have been released from custody.

Timothy Wynn, 18, was one of three people in masks who entered a home around 5:30 a.m. and shot and killed Ben Sims, Chicago police said.

Sims, 36, was found shot in the chest on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, authorities said.

A canine unit and SWAT team searched for the attackers as they fled, police said. Four people were taken into custody that morning, but the other three were released without charges pending a continuing investigation, police said Thursday.

Wynn, of West Englewood, faces a count each of murder and home invasion. He was expected to appear in court later Thursday.