Person killed, man critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

A person was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Friday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 10:44 a.m., they were in the 1200 block of East 71st Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.