A man died three days after he was shot inside a vehicle in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Jose Carrillo, 37, was shot in his head around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 4200 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Carrillo, who lived in the neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 20, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said no one was in custody.