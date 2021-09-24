 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Motorist shoots two teens during carjacking in Hoffman Estates

As the teens were stealing the car, the man — a concealed carry license holder — took out a gun and fired as they drove off in his car.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file

Two 16-year-old boys were shot by a motorist they tried to carjack at gunpoint Friday morning at a gas station in suburban Hoffman Estates, police said.

As the teens were stealing the car, the man — a concealed carry license holder — took out a gun and shot at the pair.

The wounded teens ditched the stolen car a short distance away and were gone by the time police arrived, police said.

The carjacking happened around 5:40 a.m. at a Mobil station at Golf and Roselle roads, police said.

Later that morning, the teens showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with gunshot wounds they claimed they got in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

But police determined they had actually been shot in Hoffman Estates.

The pair were being questioned as persons of interest in the carjacking, Hoffman Estates Sgt. John Bending said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bears notebook: David Montgomery hoping for a Justin Fields boost

"When you’ve got a guy who has that skill set in using his legs, [the defense has] to respect that,’ he said.; Tashaun Gipson doubtful, Eddie Goldman likely a game-time decision for Browns game.

By Mark Potash

The pressure isn’t on Bears QB Justin Fields vs. the Browns. It’s on Matt Nagy.

It’s time for Nagy to live up to the credentials that got him hired — expert quarterback teacher and limitlessly creative play caller — and come up with a brilliant plan to beat a good team.

By Jason Lieser

R. Kelly jurors start deliberations in Brooklyn trial

The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.

By Associated Press

All migrants are gone from Texas border camp: Officials

It’s a dramatic change from last Saturday, when the number peaked as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing connecting Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

By Associated Press

Man dies days after Brighton Park shooting

Jose Carrillo was shot in his head Sept. 17 in the 4200 block of South Kedzie Avenue, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bears add a healthy OBJ to list of Browns worth worrying about

After being limited during training camp and sitting out the first two games this season, Beckham wasn’t on the Browns injury report Friday. He told reporters on Thursday that, after "a long time in that cave," his return Sunday "is going to be special."

By Patrick Finley