A 44-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in the Burnside on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m., he was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place, when he was approached by two males who pulled out guns and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Police continue to investigate.