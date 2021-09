A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Jefferson Park Friday night in the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

The 65-year-old was crossing the street about 10:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was struck by a tan Jeep traveling northbound, police said.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she died to her injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.