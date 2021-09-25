Woman, 14-year-old boy wounded in Washington Park shooting

A woman and a 14-year-old boy were wounded Saturday in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m., the 39-year-old woman and the boy were exiting the expressway in the 100 block of East 59th Street, when a dark-colored Audi drove up to them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman continued to drive east, but later crashed into a silver Pontiac sedan, police said.

The woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The boy was struck in the left forearm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was also listed in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.