17-year-old among 2 wounded in Little Village shooting

The two, 17 and 29, were leaving a house about 1:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue when someone inside a gold Suburban opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old was among two people shot Sunday morning on the West Side.
A 17-year-old was among two shot and wounded Sunday morning in Little Village on the West Side.

The teen and man, 17 and 29, were leaving a house about 1:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Hamlin Avenue when someone inside a gold Suburban opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot once in the lower leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The man was shot once in the lower leg, and was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

