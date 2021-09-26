 clock menu more-arrow no yes
6 shot in East Garfield Park

Just after 2:50 a.m., a group of people were standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a suspect in a black SUV opened fire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Six people were shot Sunday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Just after 2:50 a.m., three men and three women were standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a suspect in a black SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old woman was shot once in the pelvis, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in his body, and a 38-year-old multiple times in his ankle, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in his thigh, and a 33-year-old woman in her shoulder, police said. Both were also taken to Mount Sinai, where they were in fair condition, authorities said.

A 30-year-old woman was grazed in the arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

