Woman shot while sleeping in apartment in South Shore

A woman was shot and seriously wounded while sleeping in her apartment in South Shore on the Far South Side.

The 39-year-old was sleeping about 3:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue when she was struck in the chest, abdomen and right thigh, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, police said.

It is unknown how the male suspect entered the apartment, but he fled from the rear, police said.

No one was in custody.