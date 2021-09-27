16-year-old grazed, man wounded in Little Village shooting

A 16-year-old boy was grazed and a man wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Little Village on the West Side.

A man, 41, was outside about 10:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street when someone in a grey-colored sedan opened fire, striking him in the torso and grazing the teen, Chicago police said.

The man self-transported to Saint Anthony Hospital, but was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

The teen was grazed in the leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.