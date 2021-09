A man was fatally shot Monday evening while completing a food delivery on the Near West Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the 57-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 1300 block of West Grenshaw Street, attempting to deliver food, when a person walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Three detectives are investigating.