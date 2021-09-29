72-year-old shot with paintball gun over parking lot dispute in South Shore, police say

A 72-year-old man was hurt after being shot with a paintball gun over a parking dispute Wednesday in South Shore.

About 10:45 a.m, a male was trying to park in a parking lot in the 2500 block of East 73rd when the 72-year-old told him that he wasn’t allowed in the lot, Chicago police said.

The male became upset and fired multiple times at the older man with a paintball gun before fleeing, police said.

Police said the 72-year-old suffered bruises but was not taken to a hospital.

Area One detectives are investigating.