A man was fatally shot Thursday night in West Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:20 p.m., the 26-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to the face, head and chest in the 2000 block of West 71st Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified yet.

No one was in custody.