Two people were shot Friday morning while driving in Gresham on the South Side.

About 12:55 a.m., a man and woman, 40 and 39, were driving in the 8000 block of South Paulina Street when someone in another passing vehicle passed by and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot twice in the leg and the woman in the arm, police said.

Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and were listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.