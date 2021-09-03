3 wounded in Old Town shooting

Three people were shot Friday morning in Old Town on the Near North Side

About 2:25 a.m., the three were found with gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 41-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the hip, lower backside and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

A third victim, whose age was unknown, was grazed in the leg and refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody.

About four hours earlier, a person was fatally shot and another critically wounded about half-a-mile away.

A male and female, whose ages were unknown, were walking toward a residence about 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue when three people chased them and one opened fire, striking them both, police said.

The male was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Northwestern, police said. He has not been identified yet.

The female was also shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said.