Authorities release name of man killed in Lawndale shooting over Labor Day weekend

Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed in the Lawndale neighborhood over Labor Day weekend.

Tamario Lanell Mcbee, 41, was shot about 11:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers responded and found the man lying between two parked cars with two gunshot wounds to his chest, Chicago police said.

Mcbee, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

Mcbee was one of six people killed in gun violence in Chicago over the holiday weekend. At least 61 others were wounded.

No one was in custody as of Sunday.

Police initially said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of North Central Park.