2 shot in Back of the Yards

The two were shot about 12:05 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Ada Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police investigate after two men were shot early Sunday in the 4800 block of South Ada Street in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two people were shot Sunday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Two men, 18 and 20, were outside about 12:05 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when they were shot at, Chicago Police said.

The 20-year-old was shot in the leg and the 18-year-old in the thigh, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in fair condition, police said.

At least six shell casings were recovered by police.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

