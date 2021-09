A 17-year-old was among two shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

The teen, alongside an 18-year-old, were inside a vehicle about 2 a.m. in the first block of East 55th Street when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

The 17-year-old was shot once in the back and the 18-year-old once in the leg, police said.

They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.