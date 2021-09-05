3 shot, 2 critically following argument in West Lawn

Three people were shot, two critically, following an argument in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

An argument between two males resulted in an unidentified offender opening fire about 3:55 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 67th Street, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the left side of his head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was also listed in critical condition, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and also taken to Christ where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.