Man shot dead after having brief conversation with alleged shooter in Brighton Park: police

A man was fatally shot Sunday after having a brief conversation with his alleged shooter in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, Chicago Police said.

The man, 23, was stopped at a traffic light about 5:30 a.m. facing southbound in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when an unknown SUV stopped next to him facing northbound, police said.

After a brief conversation, the alleged shooter opened fire and fatally struck the man in the head as he proceeded southbound after the light turned green, police said.

He was pronounced dead in the 5500 block of South Albany Avenue, where his vehicle was stopped, police said.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.