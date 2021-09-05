 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Authorities release name of man fatally shot in South Shore

About 2:45 p.m., a male was inside of a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
A person was shot dead Sept. 5, 2021, in South Shore.
Adobe Stock Photo

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Peter Lee Jackson Jr., 20, was shot in the head inside of a vehicle around 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Jackson, who died at the scene, lived in Hammond, Indiana, according to the medical examiner’s office.

He was one of six people killed in gun violence in Chicago over the Labor Day holiday weekend. At least 50 others were wounded.

Police reported no arrest.

