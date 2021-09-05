 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot to death inside Evanston home: police

By Sun-Times Wire
Evanston Police Department

A man was found shot to death inside his home Saturday night in north suburban Evanston, police said.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 10:30 p.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue found the man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, Evanston police said.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Stanley A. Butler III, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Police said multiple suspects entered the man’s home, fired shots and then fled. No other injuries were reported.

The Evanston Police Detective Bureau and North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start the message with EPDTIP.

