Woman injured in hit-and-run near St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood

A 53-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run Monday near St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:35 p.m., she was attempting to cross the street in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, Chicago police said.

She sustained head trauma and a broken pelvis, police said. Her condition is unknown.

Witnesses told police a red vehicle struck her, police said.

No arrest have been made as Area One detectives are investigating.