 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman injured in hit-and-run near St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood

About 10:35 p.m., she was attempting to cross the street in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 21, 2021 in the Near West Side.
A 53-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run Sept. 6, 2021, near St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood.
Archivos Sun-Times

A 53-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run Monday near St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:35 p.m., she was attempting to cross the street in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, when she was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene, Chicago police said.

She sustained head trauma and a broken pelvis, police said. Her condition is unknown.

Witnesses told police a red vehicle struck her, police said.

No arrest have been made as Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Man, 38, charged with shooting CTA driver in Loop

Dennis Green allegedly shot the driver in the jaw during an attack Saturday night in the first block of East Washington Avenue, police said.

By Tom Schuba

Man shot on Lakefront Trail in Gold Coast

The 28-year-old was sitting on the Lakefront Trail near the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he was shot in the buttocks.

By Cindy Hernandez

4-year-old boy among 6 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 56 others wounded

Eight children 17 years old and younger were shot over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

By Sun-Times Wire

Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Williams was found dead Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment. His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, New York City police said.

By Associated Press

Bulls use forward thinking to add depth to the frontcourt

Johnson & Johnson will open up camp with the Bulls, as Stanley and Alize Johnson were added to the roster on Monday.

By Joe Cowley