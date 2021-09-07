 clock menu more-arrow no yes
After missing flight, Chicago woman falsely said bomb on plane

By Associated Press
American Airlines And Jetblue Announce Partnership
A JetBlue plane taxis to its gate past an American Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 16, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Chicago woman called in a bomb threat at the airport after she missed her flight on Sept. 6, 2021.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a South Florida airport after missing her flight, authorities said.

Marina Verbitsky. a 46-year-old woman, was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.

Airline employees told responding deputies that the woman had stated that a bomb was in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane, officials said. She made the claim after workers told her that she and her party had arrived too late to board the plane, detectives said.

The plane was already taxiing out to the runway but had not taken off when it was rerouted. Passengers were evacuated, and the plane was searched. No explosives were found, officials said.

