Police released an image Wednesday of a man who allegedly attacked another man last month at a CTA station in Uptown.

The attacker allegedly struck a 30-year-old man in the head from behind without provocation Aug. 15 at the Argyle Red Line Stop at 1118 W. Argyle Street, Chicago police said.

The suspect was described as 25 to 30 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8261.