A man was fatally shot while sitting in a parked car Thursday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side.

The man, 22, was sitting in a parked car when someone approached and shot him in the head around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of East 90th Place, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The shooter fled west in a white Dodge Charger, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.