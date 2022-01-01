1 killed, 17-year-old girl among 9 wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday

One person was killed and a 17-year-old girl among nine others wounded Friday in shootings in Chicago.

A man was fatally shot Friday night in Gresham on the South Side. The man, 18, was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 8:10 p.m. when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

In nonfatal attacks, One person was in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot at the Congress Hotel in South Loop. The girl was at the hotel in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when she was shot three times in her leg, police said. A male, about 18, was taken into custody by police, officials said. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Police say the incident was domestic.

Eight others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

A 15-year-old girl was among 11 wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.