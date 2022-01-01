 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man beaten to death in Grand Boulevard — Chicago’s first homicide of 2022

After a violent 2021, the city’s first recorded killing of the new year happened on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally struck with an object early Saturday morning on the South Side.
Sun-Times file

A man was fatally struck early Saturday morning in Chicago’s first recorded homicide of the year in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the man, 38, was fighting with an unidentified male in the 5000 block of South State Street when he struck the man in the head with a blunt object and fled, Chicago police said. Witnesses told police the man was unresponsive.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The killing was the city’s first of the new year, following a violent 2021 that saw more than 800 murders, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

