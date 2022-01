A woman was shot to death during an argument Monday night in Gresham on the South Side.

Elizabeth Turner, 38, began arguing with someone around 7 p.m. while she walked in the 1600 block of West 78th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other person pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, police said.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No one was in custody.