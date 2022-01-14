 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot after yelling at gunmen robbing woman in Magnolia Glen

The gunmen were robbing a woman in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 10 p.m. when the man, 60, began yelling at them, police said. One of the males then fired a shot, striking him in the leg, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A woman was shot to death Jan. 12, 2022, in Englewood.
A man was shot after yelling at gunmen who were robbing a woman on the North Side Jan. 13, 2022.
A man was shot after yelling at gunmen who were robbing a woman Thursday night in Magnolia Glen on the North Side.

The two gunmen were robbing a woman in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue about 10 p.m. when the man, 60, began yelling at them from the middle of the block, Chicago police said. One of the males then fired a shot, striking him in the leg, officials said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The woman, 34, was not injured and had her purse taken, authorities said.

No one was in custody.

