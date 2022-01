A woman was grazed by a bullet Thursday night while in the bedroom of an Englewood home on the South Side.

The woman, 45, was in a bedroom of a home in the 5900 block of South LaSalle Street when a bullet came through a wall about 10:20 p.m., grazing her left arm, Chicago police said.

Police say the shot was fired from the 100 block of West 60th Street.

The woman refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody.