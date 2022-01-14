4 stabbed in 2 incidents hours apart at CTA stations in Loop

Four people were stabbed in two incidents hours apart Thursday night and Friday morning in the Loop.

About 9:15 p.m., three people were stabbed Thursday night during a robbery at a CTA Red Line station at Jackson.

A man, 29, was standing on the platform of the station in the 200 block of South State Street when two males held him at knifepoint and demanded his backpack and watch, Chicago police said.

After complying, the man was stabbed in the back of the ear, police said. Two other people were stabbed as the suspects fled the scene, officials said.

One of the victims, a male, was stabbed in the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The 29-year-old was also taken to Northwestern, where he was also in fair condition, police said.

A third male who was stabbed refused treatment, authorities said.

Several hours later, another 29-year-old man began arguing with a male on a platform at the Blue Line station at Washington in the first block of North Dearborn Street when he was stabbed with a pair of scissors, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Trains were not stopping at the station due to police activity.

No one from either attack was in custody.