 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Inmate who left DuPage County Jail to attend brother’s funeral never returned, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bruce T. Berrier, 23, after he left jail 8 a.m. Tuesday to attend the funeral of his brother, Rocky Berrier.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

Police are searching for a man with a record of gun charges who was let out of DuPage County Jail to attend his brother’s funeral but never returned.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bruce T. Berrier, 23, after he left jail 8 a.m. Tuesday to attend the funeral of his brother, Rocky Berrier.

Over prosecutors’ objections, Judge Michael Reidy granted the request for Berrier to attend a memorial service, interment and family lunch, according to court documents.

He was supposed to return to the jail by 2 p.m. but never did, the documents say. Police found his ankle monitor at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst.

In July 2021, Berrier pleaded guilty to gun-running and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was on parole at the time for an aggravated discharge of a firearm conviction.

In that case, Berrier, then 16, shot two men during an argument in November 2015 in the 900 block of West North Avenue Villa Park, where he lived.

In December 2020, Berrier was accused of selling illegal guns to undercover officers in Roselle and Hanover Park. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Ald. Burke was secretly videotaped inside his City Hall offices as part of federal corruption probe

New details of the investigation emerged Friday from an unsealed 160-page affidavit that had been filed to seek permission to raid Burke’s City Hall and ward offices.

By Jon Seidel | Staff Reporters

On the superb HBO series ‘Somebody, Somewhere,’ a Kansas woman struggles to fit in

Insightful dialogue, engrossing story showcase a knockout starring performance by comedian Bridget Everett.

By Richard Roeper

$2 million bail set for off-duty Chicago police officer charged with shooting three people during argument at Blue Island bowling alley

Kyjuan Tate, 27, fired his gun shortly before midnight Tuesday at the Burr Oak Bowl during a fight that started in the restroom, according to police.

By David Struett and Tom Schuba

Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in superb evening of Beethoven

Riccardo Muti delivered one of his finest conducting jobs since his appointment to the Chicago Syphony Orchestra in 2010.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

WATCH: Candace Parker shares personal TED Talk on demolishing limitations

"Barrier breaking is about not staying in your lane and not being something the world expects you to be."

By Annie Costabile

US Rep. John Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

The congressman from Camillus in central New York said in a statement sent to news organizations that he will not run for a fifth term "so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way."

By Associated Press