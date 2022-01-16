3 shot after shooter opens fire on 2 cars in Little Village

Three people were shot early Sunday morning after someone opened fire on two cars in Little Village on the West Side.

About 1 a.m., the shooter opened fire on a car driving east in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, grazing a 22-year-old woman in the head, Chicago police said. The person then shot at another car, wounding two 19-year-olds, authorities said.

One of the men was shot in the head and leg, and was in serious condition, police said. The other man was shot in the shoulder, officials said.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the woman and other man were both listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.