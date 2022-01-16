 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 shot after shooter opens fire on 2 cars in Little Village

About 1 a.m., the shooter opened fire on a car driving east in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, grazing a 22-year-old woman in the head, police said. The person then shot at another car, wounding two 19-year-olds, authorities said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were wounded after someone shot at two cars Jan. 16, 2022 on the West Side.
Sun-Times file

Three people were shot early Sunday morning after someone opened fire on two cars in Little Village on the West Side.

About 1 a.m., the shooter opened fire on a car driving east in the 2600 block of West 24th Street, grazing a 22-year-old woman in the head, Chicago police said. The person then shot at another car, wounding two 19-year-olds, authorities said.

One of the men was shot in the head and leg, and was in serious condition, police said. The other man was shot in the shoulder, officials said.

All three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the woman and other man were both listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Man shot and killed in Fuller Park drive-by

The man, 20, was walking in the 200 block of West 43rd Street about 12:45 a.m. when he was shot by someone inside a passing white SUV, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man shot during robbery in West Town

A man, 35, was walking to his car about 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Wood Street when someone exited a white sedan and demanded the man’s backpack, before shooting him in the arm, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Blackhawks’ complete victory against Ducks extends winning streak to four

An energetic offense and a 37-save shutout by Marc-Andre Fleury powered the Hawks to a 3-0 win on a lively night at the United Center.

By Ben Pope

Josh Allen leads Bills to rout of Patriots

Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in a 47-17 throttling of the Patriots.

By John Wawrow | Associated Press

Undermanned Bulls put up a valiant fight in two-point loss to Celtics

With Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball sidelined, a starting backcourt of rookie Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White helped the Bulls almost pull off the unlikely victory. The team definitely showed some much-needed fight in the loss. Coach Billy Donovan wants to make sure that attitude is here to stay.

By Joe Cowley