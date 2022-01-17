Chicago rapper Vic Mensah charged with possession of drugs at Dulles Airport

A Chicago rapper was arrested after a cache of drugs were found in his luggage Saturday morning at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Vic Mensah, 28, arrived about 7 a.m. on board a flight that had departed from Ghana, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection.

During a secondary baggage examination, customs officers found about 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms concealed inside Mensah’s luggage, officials said.

Airport police responded and took Mensah into custody on felony narcotics possession charges, officials said.