Feds charge 3 Illinois men in wide-ranging U.S. Capitol breach investigation

Two Lockport residents and their downstate relative have become the latest Illinoisans to be swept up in the massive federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

Anthony Carollo, 23, and Cody Vollan, 31, of Lockport, face charges along with 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo, who is from downstate Glen Carbon. They admitted wrongly entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show.

All three are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Carollos are brothers and Vollan is their cousin, according to the feds. They bring the number of known Illinois residents charged in the breach to 23.

More than 725 people have been arrested nationwide in what federal prosecutors have said is likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

