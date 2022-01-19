 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Feds charge 3 Illinois men in wide-ranging U.S. Capitol breach investigation

More than 725 people have been arrested nationwide in what federal prosecutors have said is likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history. 

By Jon Seidel
Federal prosecutors say this picture depicts Anthony Carollo, Jeremiah Carollo and Cody Vollan around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Federal prosecutors say this picture depicts Anthony Carollo, Jeremiah Carollo and Cody Vollan around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. District Court records

Two Lockport residents and their downstate relative have become the latest Illinoisans to be swept up in the massive federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.

Anthony Carollo, 23, and Cody Vollan, 31, of Lockport, face charges along with 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo, who is from downstate Glen Carbon. They admitted wrongly entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show.

All three are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The Carollos are brothers and Vollan is their cousin, according to the feds. They bring the number of known Illinois residents charged in the breach to 23.

More than 725 people have been arrested nationwide in what federal prosecutors have said is likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

City Council members unload on the CTA

A usually routine transfer of funds to the CTA turned into a gripe session, as Council members slammed the transit agency, then held up approval of a $26.1 million windfall from the CTA’s portion of the real estate transfer tax.

By Fran Spielman

James Wade tapped to join USA basketball’s coaching staff

In the last four years, Wade made his head coaching debut in the WNBA (2018), won WNBA Coach of the Year (2019) and won two WNBA titles, as an assistant in 2017 and leading the Sky in 2021.

By Annie Costabile

The big question on Biden’s now-blocked vaccine mandate: Was it legal?

OSHA’s vaccine mandate illustrates the perils of reflexively deferring to government experts.

By Jacob Sullum

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 19, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Suing gang members won’t stop the tragedy of gun violence

Civil asset forfeiture is a tool ripe for abuse. It raises civil liberties concerns and offers little public safety value. It would be a step backward for Chicago after other jurisdictions have abandoned or reformed such tactics.

By Sharone R. Mitchell Jr. and Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain

Blackhawks’ February schedule updated, with 7 games rescheduled

The Hawks will play three road games between Feb. 9-14, three home games between Feb. 17-20 and one additional home game on April 18.

By Ben Pope