Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet in Little Village shooting

An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after she was struck by a stray bullet in Little Village when someone opened fire at a man coming out of a nearby store, according to Chicago police.

The girl was walking with a guardian about 2:45 p.m. when someone fired shots at the 26-year-old man in the 3900 block of West 26th Street, police said.

The guardian heard the gunfire and saw the girl was shot in the head, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police initially said the girl was 5.

The man who police said was the intended target was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

As Area Four detectives investigated Saturday evening, evidence markers indicated more than a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene. The back window of a minivan was shattered by gunfire.