A man was shot Tuesday night after an argument at a funeral in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

The man, 27, got into an argument with someone he knew in the 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue about 8:25 p.m. when he was shot in the left arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.