 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

12-year-old boy fatally shot on bed in Englewood home. ‘He was a good little helpful boy,’ family says.

Marcell Wilson was sitting with other people on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun, striking him in the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By David Struett Updated
A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting on a bed Jan. 2, 2022 in Englewood.
Sun-Times file

A 12-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday night in a home in Englewood always helped his neighbors and had a sense of humor, his family said Monday.

Marcell Wilson was on a bed with other people in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun about 11:25 p.m., striking him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he later died, police said. Police did not say whether the shooting was accidental.

A great-aunt, Donna Gaither, said she did not know the circumstances of the shooting. She said Marcell often helped his neighbors with chores and loved to tell jokes.

“He was young, but he was a good little helpful boy,” Gaither said. “He would help anyone clean up. Anything helpful, anything he could do. They paid him to clean up the yard, rake the yard, pick up the paper. He was really helpful to a lot of neighbors in the area.”

“He liked to be a comedian. He loved to crack jokes, he loved to talk crazy,” she said.

Marcell grew up on the South Side and had moved around in the area recently with his mother and father, Donna Gaither said. She saw Marcell less often after he entered school.

No one was in custody, police said.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Teachers at South Side school planning to teach remotely on first day back after winter break

The CTU says they are worried about the safety of students and staff at Park Manor Elementary School, following a COVID-19 outbreak just before the winter break.

By Stefano Esposito

Young Stephen Colbert, in rare video, performs improv in 1985

WATCH: The future star, in what may have been his first TV appearance, shows off his accent prowess and his defective boot on a cable access show.

By Darel Jevens

Reckless homicide charges filed in crash that killed woman, injured baby and man

The accident happened Sept. 28 in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue when a Chrysler 300 ran a light and struck a car.

By Sun-Times Wire

At least 1 shot, 1 injured after fight breaks out at wedding inside Bridgeview banquet hall

A fight broke out among several wedding guests and a person was grazed in the leg by gunfire about 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquet in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue, spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

By Mohammad Samra

First weekend of the year in Chicago: 12-year-old boy among 6 killed by gunfire, 25 other people wounded, including 2 teens

The boy was fatally shot Sunday night while sitting on a bed in a home in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Jake McCabe moving his feet, improving as Blackhawks’ season progresses

After a nightmarish start, McCabe’s defensive acumen has become increasingly evident recently.

By Ben Pope