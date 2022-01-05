 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

DCFS worker stabbed to death while visiting home in town south of Springfield, suspect charged with murder

Deidre Silas, 36, was attacked Tuesday afternoon as she was checking on six children, ages 1 to 7 , in a home in Thayer, about 20 miles south of Springfield, according to the Sangamon County sheriff’s office.

By Sun-Times Wire

A child welfare worker was stabbed to death while visiting a home outside Springfield Tuesday, and a man who had been living there is facing murder charges.

Deidre Silas, 36, was attacked around 4 p.m. as she was checking on six children, ages 1 to 7 , in a home in Thayer, a small town about 20 miles south of Springfield, according to the Sangamon County sheriff’s office.

None of the children were injured and they were taken into the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Benjamin H. Reed, 32, who lived in the home, was arrested just before 6:30 p.m. and was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the office said.

Reed lived in the house where the woman was found.

Benjamin Reed
Sangamon County sheriff’s office

Silas had just begun working for DCFS last August after spending more than seven years with the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the union that represents state workers.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees said it was reviewing the circumstances of the stabbing to determine if more needs to be done to protect child welfare workers.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that frontline DCFS employees like Deidre do demanding, dangerous and essential jobs every day, often despite inadequate resources and tremendous stress,” said Roberta Lynch, executive director of AFSCME Council 31. “One death in the line of service is too many.

“We are heartbroken,” she added in a statement. “Deidre dedicated her career to helping young people.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement calling Silas a “hero.”

“There is no higher calling than the work to keep children and families safe and Deidre lived that value every single day,” the governor said. “Our most vulnerable are safer because she chose to serve. I can think of no more profound legacy.”

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

For 2nd time this season, Bears coach Matt Nagy says he has not been fired

Nagy rebutted a report by CBS’ Boomer Esiason that he has already been informed this will be his final game as Bears coach.

By Jason Lieser

Lyric Opera postpones production of ‘Proving Up’

The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic surge.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

Brooks, born on Sept. 12, 1909, was known for his good-natured sense of humor, positivity and kindness. When asked for his secret to a long life, he often said, "serving God and being nice to people."

By Associated Press

Louisiana’s governor pardons Homer Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling

The state Board of Pardons in November recommended the pardon for Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, solidifying whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as transportation, hotels and schools for decades.

By Associated Press

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to return for season finale at Vikings

Matt Nagy expects him to be full-go for practice Wednesday after missing two games with an ankle injury.

By Jason Lieser

Blackhawks’ Alex Nylander experiment ends feebly with trade to Penguins

The Hawks acquired grinding forward Sam Lafferty in exchange for Nylander, one of Stan Bowman’s biggest mistakes.

By Ben Pope