Drug dealer killed by rival after he was told not to sell on Marquette Park block: Prosecutors

Reginald McCune, 37, was charged first-degree murder for the Dec. 20 shooting of Devonta Anderson.

By Matthew Hendrickson
Cook County Jail.
Three days before Devonta Anderson was killed, Reginald McCune “made it clear” to Anderson that he was no longer allowed to sell cocaine on a Marquette Park block, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Anderson had just gotten into a fight with another drug dealer who was working with McCune in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when McCune told him he was no longer welcome there, prosecutors said.

Three days later, on Dec. 20, McCune shot and killed Anderson, prosecutors said.

About 3 p.m. that day, McCune, 37, stepped out of a corner store on the block after he received a call, prosecutors said. McCune was then captured on a surveillance camera while he crossed the street and walked toward 30-year-old Anderson, who was nearby, prosecutors said.

Anderson quickly crossed the street and walked out of the camera’s view while another surveillance camera recorded McCune pull a gun from his pocket and begin firing, prosecutors said.

A third surveillance camera captured McCune running into a nearby apartment building after the shooting, prosecutors said.

Reginald McCune
Reginald McCune
Chicago police

Anderson was found shot in the back outside the corner store by Chicago police officers who had responded to a Shotspotter alert, prosecutors said

Two .45-caliber shell casings were recovered from where McCune fired the gun, but no weapon was recovered, prosecutors said.

Police initially reported the shooting as a drive-by.

Several witnesses identified McCune in a photo array and said they saw him inside the corner store just before the shooting, prosecutors said. McCune also allegedly identified himself in a still photo taken from the business’ surveillance system after he was taken into custody Monday.

An assistant public defender pointed out that no one had identified McCune as the shooter and that prosecutors had not presented any forensic evidence linking McCune to the murder.

McCune has previous convictions for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, prosecutors said.

McCune is the father of 11 children and has worked steadily, most recently at a barber school, his defense attorney said.

Judge Barbara Dawkins ordered McCune held without bail.

He is expected back in court Jan. 25.

